Plano, Rowlett and Garland Experiencing 9-1-1 Issues

UPDATE: Plano, Rowlett and Garland 9-1-1 Service Returns To Normal

Yesterday, residents of Plano, Rowlett and Garland were experiencing issues trying to use 9-1-1, and as of this morning, the problem continues.

Yesterday, around 6:45pm, Plano T-Mobile wireless customers began receiving a busy signal when calling 9-1-1. This morning, a 9-1-1 call center supervisor said crews were addressing the problem.

Attn @TMobile users: Plano 911 experiencing some issues receiving cell calls. Please use non-emergency # 972-424-5678 Will update asap. — City of Plano (@cityofplanotx) July 30, 2017

As of 5am today, Rowlett warned area residents of their 9-1-1 issue.

**** PLEASE SHARE **** Our 911 lines are down. The telephone company is working the issue. If you have an… https://t.co/wD45M3stwF — Rowlett PD (@Rowlett_PD) July 31, 2017

Today, Rowlett PD public information office Officer Cruz Hernandez, Rowlett PD Public Information Officer, told CBS 11, “Last night about 10pm or so, our 911 calls got switched to Garland”, which is standard procedure when normal operations fail.

Calls in the Rowlett area for police, fire or ambulance assistance, should call 972.412.6201.

In addition, Garland callers to 9-1-1, are having issues too, if calling from a cell. This issue began yesterday afternoon and 9-1-1 callers from Garland should call 972.485.4877