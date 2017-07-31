Rachel Lindsay Misses Own Engagement Party Thrown By “Bachelor” Friends

Rachel Lindsay was all set to head to the Dominican Republic with some of her old Bachelor pals for a little engagement party. The Bachelor pals included Raven Gates, Astrid Loch, Danielle Lombard, Alexis Waters, Jasmine Goode and Sarah Vendal, but there was one noticeable absentee in the festivities, the woman of the hour, Rachel Lindsay.

A source told E!, “All of the girls went this weekend because Rachel’s obviously engaged and this was going to be her fun getaway weekend to celebrate. She somehow didn’t make it on her flight yesterday. No one has any idea what’s going on. She was supposed to be there. It’s her trip. But at the last minute she didn’t show up.”

Celebrating @therachlindsay engagement without @therachlindsay #hardrockpuntacana 💕👯 A post shared by Alexis Waters (@alexiswaters_) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Sitting pretty in Paradise #hardrockpuntacana A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Even though she missed her flight and her engagement party, Lindsay still had some fun of her own. She was spotted at the Gucci Mane concert Saturday night at Gas Monkey Live.

The original crew #Trifecta @crazysexycoolgemini @therachlindsay A post shared by Nneka (@iamnneka_oo) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Lindsay still has plans for a couple more engagement parties, including one in Dallas and another in Miami, as soon as this season of the Bachelorette concludes.

