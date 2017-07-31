UPDATE: Plano, Rowlett and Garland 9-1-1 Service Returns To Normal

CBS 11 reports the issues with Plano, Rowlett and Garland 9-1-1 service, whether cell or landline, have been corrected.

#UPDATE: 9-1-1 service has been restored for @TMobile customers. — City of Plano (@cityofplanotx) July 31, 2017

We are pleased to announce the problems with 911 calls regarding mobile phones have been resolved. All emergency systems are back to normal. — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) July 31, 2017

The 911 system has been repaired. All phone lines, cellular and land, are working properly. — Rowlett PD (@Rowlett_PD) July 31, 2017

