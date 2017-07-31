UPDATE: Plano, Rowlett and Garland 9-1-1 Service Returns To Normal

July 31, 2017 4:31 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Garland 9-1-1 Service, Plano 9-1-1 Service, Rowlett 9-1-1 Service
Photo: Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images

CBS 11 reports the issues with Plano, Rowlett and Garland 9-1-1 service, whether cell or landline, have been corrected.

Click HERE to learn more about what was happening.

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live