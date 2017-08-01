Corpus Christi Man’s Video At A South Texas Motel Goes Viral After A Ghostly Encounter

Do you believe in ghosts? You might change your mind after seeing this video from a South Texas motel.

Frank Ramirez, a Corpus Christi resident, was staying at the Country Side Inn in Harlingen, Texas when weird things starting happening. While he was laying on the bed, watching CNN, the phone just came off the hook. Then a cup fell off the sink counter. Apparently after the phone came off the hook for the third time, Ramirez started filming.

As you can see in the video, Ramirez is the only one in the room. The entire video is on his smartphone. It’s clear that he’s a little freaked out by what’s happening. And that’s when he catches the phone violently come off hook again (Roughly 1:15 into the video). About a minute later, the towel sitting on the sink, magically gets pulled to the ground. Thirty seconds later, the phone is off the hook again. Forty seconds later, the hanger which was sitting on the dresser gets pushed off and lands on the floor. Ramirez asks the ghost to leave the room and it appears to obey.

Apparently, a woman had warned Ramirez earlier in the evening about the room he was staying in. She told him she woke up there with scratches on her face.

So what do you think? Is this video real of fake? Let’s take a poll.