Ever Noticed That Nesquik’s Chocolate Puffs Cereal Resembles Rabbit Pellets?

August 1, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Bunnies, Cereal, chocolate puffs, nesquik, pellets, Poop, Rabbits
(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Coincidence? We think not!

Thanks to Reddit user rafawuhu, we are currently contemplating the similarities between Nesquik’s chocolate puff cereal to rabbit poo. Yes, these are the important issues.

WARNING! You may not ever look at your favorite children’s cereal again!

We all know Nesquik’s mascot…a bunny rabbit. Fun fact! Real bunnies poop little brown balls, which also happen to be the shape of the chocolate puff cereal.

Just aCoincidence? I think not! from funny

OMG!!!!!! Nooooooooooooooooooo! We’ve been eating poo all these years! Sort of. How is it possible we’ve never noticed this before?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live