HOOTERS Waitresses Throw Down In Front Of Customers

Two Chicago area Hooters waitresses recently showed tempers hotter than the wings, according to The Smoking Gun.

Twenty-five-year-old Sara Rivera and 24-year-old Debreca Green decided to have their own battle-royal in front of customers. Far more than wings were flying!

Rivera and Green were soon arrested, with Rivera still wearing her HOOTERS uniform.

Oak Lawn Police charged both with disorderly conduct.

Rivera and Green were released on $120 bond and face the Circuit Court Sept. 5th.

Imagine the story one of them could tell the judge, "yeah, I was trying to serve my customer some mild wings, while she said that's how I look, "mild! I ain't playing that!" LOL! Well, that could have happened… hehe!

