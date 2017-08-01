How Do You Take A Family Photo When Dad Is In The Army?

We’re not crying. You are! Ok, ok, it’s definitely getting misty in here.

It’s not a simple question…how do you take a family photo when dad is a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army? It’s one thing if he happens to be home for the picture. However, it’s an entirely different story when he’s stationed far from home.

Meet the Loudenslagers. Their a somewhat typical family of four looking to take a few family photos. Unfortunately, this year, Staff Sergeant Loudenslager isn’t home. He didn’t want to be left out of the picture, so the family’s photographer added him in beautifully. Photographer Samantha Sinchek didn’t just photoshop him into the pic. Instead, she was able to get him to pose alone like he was holding a ghost hand. Meanwhile, his wife back in Ohio, posed with their babies in the middle of an open field also holding a ghost hand. Sinchek then put the pics side by side as if the couple is holding hands across the world.

Perfection!