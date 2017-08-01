Journey’s Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Drifting Apart

August 1, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Jonathan Cain, Journey, Neal Schon, Politics, Religion
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: (L-R) Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Steve Smith, Steve Perry, Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain of Journey accept an award onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Last week, when Journey performed in Washington, D.C., keyboardist Jonathan Cain and his wife/minister Paula White-Cain (President Trump’s longtime religious adviser), visited The White House.

That visit lead guitarist Neal Schon to post…

 

 

Schon has also posted, “I believe our music is spiritual and uplifting and doesn’t need to be tagged with any one religion or politics. This is how we’ve always flown.”

Jonathan Cain recently said, “I think this will get arbitrated, I think this will get fixed. I know God will fix it. I believe God will find an answer for this and open up another door and I think we’ll carry on. And I certainly am just as surprised as the rest of the people at some of this stuff. I’m very, very surprised. I mean, 35 years. Come on, man. You can fix it. It’s like a marriage. Just need a little help.”

Hopefully Journey will work out their differences and unite as one to hit the road next May, with Def Leppard.

