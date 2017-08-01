Journey’s Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Drifting Apart

Last week, when Journey performed in Washington, D.C., keyboardist Jonathan Cain and his wife/minister Paula White-Cain (President Trump’s longtime religious adviser), visited The White House. That visit lead guitarist Neal Schon to post…

Schon has also posted, “I believe our music is spiritual and uplifting and doesn’t need to be tagged with any one religion or politics. This is how we’ve always flown.”

Jonathan Cain recently said, “I think this will get arbitrated, I think this will get fixed. I know God will fix it. I believe God will find an answer for this and open up another door and I think we’ll carry on. And I certainly am just as surprised as the rest of the people at some of this stuff. I’m very, very surprised. I mean, 35 years. Come on, man. You can fix it. It’s like a marriage. Just need a little help.”

Hopefully Journey will work out their differences and unite as one to hit the road next May, with Def Leppard.