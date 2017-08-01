Kathy Griffin Shaves Her Head In Solidarity With Her Sister Who Is Going Through Chemo

August 1, 2017 5:12 AM By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Comedian Kathy Griffin is making headlines again…this time for a good reason.

Instead of bashing and/or “beheading” the President, Griffin’s own head is the subject of celebrity news. Apparently, Griffin’s sister has cancer and is currently undergoing chemo. As we all know, one of the big side effects of chemotherapy is losing all your hair. So, Griffin shaved her head to show support for her sister.

Wow! She looks great too!

By the way, Griffin has also been completely cleared by the Secret Service. There will be no jail time or punishment. The case is closed.

It looks like she’s moved on completely and focusing on her family instead.

