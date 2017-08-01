Mesquite Says No More To ‘Bandit Sign’ Eye-Sore

Mesquite is banding together to rid the city of those “buy your junk car”, “new mattresses for sale”, “we’ll buy your house” and other vague so-called ‘bandit signs’, you see at busy intersections.” ‘Bandit signs’ are illegal.

When it comes to these supposed businesses (often scams), Mesquite city spokesperson Wayne Larson says, “Overnight, they come in here and put signs on street corners or utility poles so, when the next day starts, they’re all over the place.”

Previously Mesquite code enforcement officers have been removing ‘bandit signs’ , but now residents can do the same, as long as it’s done safely and “no climbing telephone poles”, per Larson.

If you have questions concerning removing ‘bandit signs’, call the Mesquite Environmental Code at 972.216.6276. Check the interactive map of zones where ‘bandit signs’ can be removed on the city’s website.

Guess you could use some of them come winter for your fireplace! Haha!

I think someone should put a sign next to ‘bandit signs’ that reads, ‘FREE BANDIT SIGN REMOVAL – WATCH and SEE”… lol!