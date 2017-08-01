Oscar Winner Casey Affleck and Wife Summer Phoenix Are Divorcing

Casey Affleck, Oscar winner for Best Actor in Manchester By The Sea, and Summer Phoenix, his wife of 9 years, are divorcing, according to TMZ.

According to Summer’s court documents she filed yesterday in Los Angeles, the couple separated Nov. 2015. They announced it March 2016.

Summer cites irreconcilable differences and seeks joint physical and legal custody of their boys 13-year-old Indiana and 9-year-old Atticus, plus spousal support and attorney fees.

Judging by the above dates, this has been coming, for a long time.

Best wishes to Casey, Summer, Indiana and Atticus. Hopefully the word ‘family’ will still be heard in their households.