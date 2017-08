Ok Deadpool fans, who’s ready for the sequel? Or at least the trailer for it!

Sadly, no trailer yet, but we do have a little something for the diehard fans! Ryan Reynolds revealed the first pics of Domino, who will be played by Zazie Beetz.

Luck Be A Lady. #deadpool2 #Domino #DomiYES

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2

While Zazie doesn’t have a huge list of previous roles, she may be best known for Van in the TV series Atlanta. Deadpool 2 could be her breakout role!

Deadpool 2 is scheduled for release sometime in 2018.