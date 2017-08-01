Sam Shepard: Hollywood and Broadway Express Grief on Twitter

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau tweeted: “A hero of theatre. A hero of writing. A hero of acting. A hero of mine. Sam Shepard RIP.”

Nikolaj is one of dozens of artists who took to Twitter with their memories of Sam Shepard, prolific writer and acclaimed actor, who sadly left us at age 73 due to complications from ALS.

Michael Chiklis: “First became a Sam Shepard fan as a playwright when I was in Buried Child. Tremendously talented actor as well. Gone too soon. RIP.”

Rainn Wilson: “R.I.P. Sam Shepard – cowboy poet dramatist of the American family shadow. A legend.”

George Takei: “Sam Shepard was a towering figure in American theater and film. He indeed had ‘the right stuff.’ His voice will truly be missed.”

Alyssa Milano: “Rest with the angels, Sam Shepard. My condolences to all that loved him.”

Patton Oswalt: “Oh MAN. #RIPSamShepard.”

Jason Alexander: “A great man of the theater has passed. Thank you, Sam Shepard. RIP.”

Antonio Banderas: “Sam Shepard thank you for enlighten us at 24 frames per second. RIP.”

Marc Maron: “RIP Sam Shepard. Ride on, genius.”

Rob Lowe: “Goodbye to Sam Shepard, a true American icon of letters.”

Jeff Daniels: “Sam Shepherd. A playwright’s playwright. R.I.P.”

David Alan Grier: “Rest n Peace Sam Shepard. A theatrical n literary giant who’s artistic voice will be missed n this troubled world.”

Ashley Greene: “The world lost a great talent today. I feel honored to have called him a costar. RIP Sam Shepard.”

Michael McKean: “There’s a restaurant in the East Village we refer to as the Sam Shepard restaurant because we saw him there once. This will continue.”

Josh Groban: “Sam Shepard. What a titan of a human and artist.”

Reese Witherspoon: “So sad to hear about Sam Shepard passing. A truly original actor and an incredible writer. Sending love to his family. ￼#RIP.”