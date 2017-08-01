Slackers Costing American Businesses $15 Billion Per Year

How much slacking-off is happening on the job? So much, that it’s professionally embarrassing!

New York Post reports around 600 U.S. workers and senior office managers were questioned at U.S. companies with 20 or more employees and here is what they learned.

employees could be wasting up to 8 hours per work week on unrelated job activities while on the clock.

employees spend approx. 42 minutes per day on personal tasks

32% commonly check their personal email

33% of women check their social media

58% often use their personal devices at work to visit pages banned by their company

Bottom line. All of the above slacking, costs companies $15 billion in annual lost productivity.

Whoa! That’s a major chunk of change and financial food-for-thought for businesses.

Expect more on-the-job rules to come! It’s inevitable.