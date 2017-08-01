Slackers Costing American Businesses $15 Billion Per Year

August 1, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Business Losses, Lost Productivity, Lost Revenue, Slackers, Slacking Off At WOrk, U.S. Productivity Losses
Photo: Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images

How much slacking-off is happening on the job? So much, that it’s professionally embarrassing!

New York Post reports around 600 U.S. workers and senior office managers were questioned at U.S. companies with 20 or more employees and here is what they learned.

  • employees could be wasting up to 8 hours per work week on unrelated job activities while on the clock.
  • employees spend approx. 42 minutes per day on personal tasks
  • 32% commonly check their personal email
  • 33% of women check their social media
  • 58% often use their personal devices at work to visit pages banned by their company

Bottom line. All of the above slacking, costs companies $15 billion in annual lost productivity.

Whoa! That’s a major chunk of change and financial food-for-thought for businesses.

Expect more on-the-job rules to come! It’s inevitable.

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live