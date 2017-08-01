Study Shows We Slack Off At Work

If you find yourself distract by email and social media while at work, you’re in the majority.

Not to mention catching up on news highlights like Adrian Beltre’s 3000th hit and that type of thing.

A new study from the staffing company OfficeTeam is showing 58% of employees often use their personal devices at work to visit pages that are banned by their company and about a third of employees check non-work e-mail and social media networks.

“All in all, the average employee could be wasting more than eight hours per work week on activities unrelated to the job,” according to the study.

Brandi Britton of OfficeTeam summarizes the study this way:

“It’s understandable that employees may occasionally use their mobile devices or attend to personal tasks during business hours. But these activities can easily become big distractions. To best manage their time, staff can take advantage of breaks during lunch and throughout the day to catch up on non-work e-mails or errands.”