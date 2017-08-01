The Amazing Race is Holding Open Auditions in DFW

August 1, 2017 11:14 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Auditions, The Amazing Race
(Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)

CBS 11 is hosting an open casting call for “The Amazing Race” on Friday, August 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the all new Sam Pack’s Five Star Chevrolet, located at 1735 South Interstate-35E in Carrollton, Exit 442 off of the interstate. Producers are searching for a diverse group of men and women who represent a broad cross-section of American society. Contestants will be selected based upon the following traits.

  • Strong-willed
  • Outgoing
  • Adventurous
  • Physically and mentally adept
  • Adaptable to new environments
  • Interesting lifestyles, backgrounds and personalities

Check out the official casting call page for more information, and click here for additional details about eligibility and other requirements.

