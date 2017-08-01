The Cubs Gave Steve Bartman, The Guy Who Caught The Foul Ball In 2003, A World Series Ring

Fourteen years ago, Steve Bartman’s name entered baseball’s Hall of Infamy.

Then 26, Bartman was seated down the left field foul line during Game 6 of the 2003 World Series. A lifelong Cubs fan, it was Bartman who leaned over the rail to catch a foul ball from Miami Marlins 2nd baseman Luis Castillo.

The problem is that Cubs outfielder Moises Alou was also trying to catch the ball – which Bartman deflected at the wall. That kept the Marlins alive, and they went on to win the game and the Series. Bartman was hustled out of the stadium in fear for his life, and has lived under the radar ever since.

Now, after years of bad memories and fan anger, the Chicago Cubs have done something the club hopes will put an end to Bartman’s exile. They’ve awarded him his own official 2016 World Series championship ring. With his name on it.