The WWE Has Trademarked “3:16”

Yep, Stone Cold Steve Austin gets credit for the term “3:16” not Jesus.

Everyone knows the Biblical scripture, John 3:16. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him shall have eternal life.” We’ve seen it pop up at sporting events, usually by someone in a rainbow clown wig. But it’s also graced the WWE stage by none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

As the story goes, back in 1996, Austin started using 3:16 when he beat Jake Roberts in the King of the Ring match. Apparently, Roberts was a born-again Christian and had been using John 3:16 as part of his entrance routine and character. So when he lost, Austin took the opportunity to capitalize on that verse, turning it into Austin 3:16, “I just whipped you a$$.”

The trademark was filed sometime last week and will only apply to merchandise, like t-shirts, sweatshirts, and shoes.

The WWE has trademarked the term "3:16". This will be used for shirts going forward for live events "City Name 3:16" pic.twitter.com/JES2Y4d0S6 — Heel By Nature (@HeelByNatureYT) July 31, 2017

Seems a little weird right?