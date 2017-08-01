Would You Get A Tattoo From This 11-Year-Old Tattoo Artist?

You need to be at least 18-years-old in the country to get a tattoo, but nobody has said anything about receiving a tattoo from someone under 18.

Ezrah “The Shark” Dorman is an apprentice tattoo artist, who just happens to be 11-years-old. He became interested in tattooing while his parents held tattoo parties at their home. His mother left him finish a flower design on her arm, and he’s been hooked ever since.

Ezra’s had more than 20 clients since beginning his tattoo apprenticeship, although he andhis mother realizes most people would be hesitant to receive work done from someone so young. He explained, “They’ll always be a little bit nervous, but they’re always usually excited. Whenever someone comes to get a tattoo, they always have to know that I’m still learning, that I’m just an apprentice. So if they feel comfortable offering up a part of their body that I can do and try to do my best job I can.”

Via Refinery29