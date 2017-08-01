You Don’t Need To Head To Diagon Alley For This Harry Potter Lingerie!

Yesterday, we honored the birth of everyone’s favorite wizard, Harry Potter. To celebrate, online lingerie retailer Yandy announced the launch of a brand new line of “Fantasy Lingerie,” which happens to include a set inspired the magical wizarding world.
The appropriately named “Magical Student Fantasy Lingerie Costume” features a “a sheer, grey lace crop top with a white collar, a sheer, burgundy high waisted panty with a grey lace trim, a cheeky cut back, removable burgundy and gold suspenders, and a matching striped tie.”
The lingerie set is available HERE for $39.95, and is expected to ship sometime in August or September.
