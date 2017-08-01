You Don’t Need To Head To Diagon Alley For This Harry Potter Lingerie!

August 1, 2017 11:32 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Adults, Harry Potter, Lingerie, muggle, NSFW, underwear, wand, Wizard
(CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images)

Yesterday, we honored the birth of everyone’s favorite wizard, Harry Potter.  To celebrate, online lingerie retailer Yandy announced the launch of a brand new line of “Fantasy Lingerie,” which happens to include a set inspired the magical wizarding world.

The appropriately named “Magical Student Fantasy Lingerie Costume” features a “a sheer, grey lace crop top with a white collar, a sheer, burgundy high waisted panty with a grey lace trim, a cheeky cut back, removable burgundy and gold suspenders, and a matching striped tie.”

The lingerie set is available HERE for $39.95, and is expected to ship sometime in August or September.

Via Allure

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live