Danielle “CashMeOusside” Bregoli Given 5 Years Probation For Theft And Drug Charges

You won’t be catching Danielle Bregoli inside a jail cell or juvenile hall anytime soon.

The internet’s most notorious 14-year-old was handed five years probation by a Florida court after striking a plea deal. Bregoli pled guilty to four charges in June, including two counts of grand theft, possession of marijuana, and filing a false police report. Other charges were dropped as part of the agreement of her deal.

A judge ruled she would be able to serve the duration of her probation in California, where she is now living with her mother.

