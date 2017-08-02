Danielle “CashMeOusside” Bregoli Given 5 Years Probation For Theft And Drug Charges

August 2, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: cash me ousside, Court, Danielle bregoli, Dr. Phil, drug possession, Grand Theft, Jail, Jury, probation, Sentenced, Teen
(Photo by David Furst - Pool/Getty Images)

You won’t be catching Danielle Bregoli inside a jail cell or juvenile hall anytime soon.

The internet’s most notorious 14-year-old was handed five years probation by a Florida court after striking a plea deal.  Bregoli pled guilty to four charges in June, including two counts of grand theft, possession of marijuana, and filing a false police report.  Other charges were dropped as part of the agreement of her deal.

A judge ruled she would be able to serve the duration of her probation in California, where she is now living with her mother.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live