Jennifer Garner Spotted Hanging Out With Ben Affleck’s Mom

August 2, 2017 8:30 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: ben affleck, co-parenting, ex mother in law, Friends, Jennifer Garner, Mother, taking a walk
(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

If you ever need an example of “How To Get A Divorce” just look to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.

Unlike most couples, Ben and Jen have managed to put aside their differences and tackle this co-parenting thing with ease. Ok, maybe it hasn’t been the easiest thing in the world, but their doing it!  And making it look like a piece of cake.

While Ben and Jen’s relationship is over, they’re still keeping the family together, including grandma! Jennifer was spotted in Brentwood, California taking a walk with Ben’s mother, Chris. Honestly, the two looked like BFFs!

A job well done for these two! We’re sure your kids will appreciate it, if they don’t already.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live