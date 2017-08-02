Study Finds Millennials Cheat Less Than Previous Generations

A study from the Institute for Family Studies found that 20% of people aged 55-years or older admitted to relations outside of their marriage. In a rather surprising find, as well, the same study concluded that only 12% of millennials engaged in extramarital affairs.

Baby Boomers – 20%

Generation X – 17%

Millennials – 12%

Millennials are reportedly “less sexually adventurous” than previous generations, which included the infamous “Summer of Love” in 1967. Plus, with apps like Tinder, where hookups are so readily available, flings maybe don’t seem so thrilling.

Either way, at least Millennials are doing something right.

