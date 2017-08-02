Study Finds Millennials Cheat Less Than Previous Generations

August 2, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Baby Boomers, Cheating, Couple, Dating, generation x, Love, Millennials, Partner, Romance
(Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

A study from the Institute for Family Studies found that 20% of people aged 55-years or older admitted to relations outside of their marriage.  In a rather surprising find, as well, the same study concluded that only 12% of millennials engaged in extramarital affairs.

  • Baby Boomers – 20%
  • Generation X – 17%
  • Millennials – 12%

Millennials are reportedly “less sexually adventurous” than previous generations, which included the infamous “Summer of Love” in 1967.  Plus, with apps like Tinder, where hookups are so readily available, flings maybe don’t seem so thrilling.

Either way, at least Millennials are doing something right.

Via Fox News 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live