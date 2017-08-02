Texas Cow Looks Exactly Like Gene Simmons

August 2, 2017 5:07 AM By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

You know you’ve reached a milestone in your career when there’s a cow that looks like you!

Ladies and gents, meet Genie, a cow in Kerrville that looks exactly like Gene Simmons of KISS. Of course this cow needs no special makeup, he was born with the marks of The Demon. Not to mention, he’s got a tongue to rivals Simmons’.

Genie was born a few days ago on July 28th, 2017. And he’s already the most famous cow on the worldwide web.

Of course we all know Gene loves himself some KISS, so yes, he’s already been tweeting about his favorite cow.

Give it a few more days and we’ll have some Genie / KISS merchandise to buy!

