Texas Cow Looks Exactly Like Gene Simmons

You know you’ve reached a milestone in your career when there’s a cow that looks like you!

Ladies and gents, meet Genie, a cow in Kerrville that looks exactly like Gene Simmons of KISS. Of course this cow needs no special makeup, he was born with the marks of The Demon. Not to mention, he’s got a tongue to rivals Simmons’.

Cow looks just like Gene Simmons! "Shout it out loud!" pic.twitter.com/T964vKJlvb — Fuz Wuz (@kyle_mcclain98) August 1, 2017

Genie was born a few days ago on July 28th, 2017. And he’s already the most famous cow on the worldwide web.

Of course we all know Gene loves himself some KISS, so yes, he’s already been tweeting about his favorite cow.

This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017

Give it a few more days and we’ll have some Genie / KISS merchandise to buy!