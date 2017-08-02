Unleash Your Inner Lumberjack At Dallas Axe Throwing!

August 2, 2017 12:10 PM
(Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Unleash your primitive selves at Dallas’ latest entertainment stop: Dallas Axe Throwing.

Believe it or not, it’s exactly what it sounds like.  You and a group of friends gather at the indoor facility, and throw a ton of axes at giant chunks of wood.  Your chucking these things at giant dart boards, so there is some level of sportsmanship involved.

The Richardson facility offers a variety of games, including Axe Tic-Tac-Toe, and each team is required to come up with a punny name, such as “Axe-l Rose,” or “Axe Body Spray.”

Dallas Axe Throwing is located at 715 Glenville Road, No. 400 in Richardson.

Via Dallas Observer

