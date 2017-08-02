Will The Atlanta Falcons Surpass The Dallas Cowboys In Cost To Attend Games?

If you feel Dallas Cowboys games are expensive, try attending an Atlanta Falcons game this season!

Falcons fans were happy to learn the new stadium opening this fall would include the lowest prices for concessions in the NFL including $2 hot dogs.

Now, here comes the kick-in-your financial pants, dress, whatever you prefer to wear.

Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the Atlanta Falcons… will NOT be selling single-game tickets. Fans will be required to buy season tickets!

In addition, fans must purchase personal seat licenses, which is actually paid-up-front money just for the privilege to buy the tickets. Personal seat license prices range from $500 to $45,000… per seat! What the (bleep, bleep and some more bleep)!

Surprise! Almost all of the 61,000 season tickets have been purchased!

When all of the funds from the personal seat licenses are sold, Falcons owner Arthur Blank will be able to go to the bank, to make a $250 million deposit.

Last year, CBS News reported the Dallas Cowboys having the 3rd most expensive games to attend in the NFL, with an average price of $268.28 per person (ticket, beer, soft drink, hot dog and parking totaled).

Oh, by the way, the Falcons offer 10 year financing on season tickets… lol!