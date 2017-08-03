Can You Do Twitter’s Weird Finger Challenge?

August 3, 2017 8:26 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: finger challenge, Internet, twitter, Weird
(Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

It’s time for another weird internet challenge. Pop your knuckles and shake out your hands, things are about to get intense.

Most of us can cross our fingers. If you’re extra awesome you can cross all your fingers on the same hand. And if you have no bones, your fingers might end up like this!

What the heck is going on here? Is anyone else getting anxiety over this situation?

Ok, best we can tell, that’s her thumb on the bottom, followed by her pinky, which is covered by her middle finger. Then her ring finger is crossed over the middle, sitting under her pointer finger.

Now, we’ve all tried it and failed miserably. No one has even come close! Try if you dare!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live