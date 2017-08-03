Country Music Legend Willie Nelson Is Not Dead; He Was A Victim Of A Death Hoax

August 3, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Country, Death, Hoax, Music, Willie Nelson
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

Country Music legend Willie Nelson is not dead.

His management and lawyer have both confirmed to separate news outlets that the singer and Austin resident is alive after WLS news radio in Chicago reported unconfirmed reports that he had passed.

Just before 6:00 am this morning WLS tweeted that the 84-year-old had died.

Shortly after that, KXAN news in Austin reported that his management confirmed that Nelson was alive.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle also confirmed the non-death of the legendary singer songwriter via his lawyer

This is not the first time Nelson has hit the internet death hoax. But like a lot of things for Nelson, he survives and continues on.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live