‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Tom Wopat Faces Assault and Drug Charges

August 3, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 09: John Schneider and Tom Wopat pose backstage during the Agency Group Party at at IEBA Conference Day 3 at the War Memorial Auditorium on October 9, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

Sixty-five-year-old Tom Wopat was pulled over by police last night in his Ford Bronco, arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery and drug possession charges according to TMZ. Wopat was found to be carrying a small bag of cocaine.

TMZ reports the victim is a woman  connected with the production. The incident involves Wopat allegedly putting his hands down her pants.

Wopat was scheduled to appear in a production of “42nd Street” at the Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston, with the opening performance, tonight.

The Middlesex Massachusetts District Attorney’s office says Wopat will face indecent assault and battery and drug charges today in Waltham Disctrict Court., according to CBS 11.

Story developing…

