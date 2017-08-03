Justin Bieber Explains Why He Cancelled His Tour On Instagram

Last week Justin Bieber shocked fans when he abruptly cancelled his tour. There were rumors that he needed a break. There were even rumors he cancelled for religious reasons.

Well, it’s always better to get the story from the horses mouth. The Biebs has finally spoken on the issues and none of the rumors are true. Basically what it boils down to is that Justin wants to be “sustainable” not only in his career, but in his mind, heart, and soul as well. Justin took to Instagram to thank his fans as well as explain his situation.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

It seems like Bieber is maturing.

In addition to being sustainable, he also talked about the man he wants to be and the father he wants to be. In order to do that, it looks like he needed the break from touring.

So, we think it’s safe to say that Bieber will be doing some soul searching during his time away from the spotlight.