See When Kids In Your Area Go…

If you’re like most, constantly busy, and haven’t had time to learn when kids in your area return to school, here ya go!

Tuesday August 15

Keller

Wednesday August 16

Cleburne and Denton

Monday – August 21

Allen, Birdville, Burleson, Coppell, DeSoto, Ft. Worth, Frisco, Grand Prairie, Grapevine-Colleyville, Irving, Plano, Richardson and Waxahachie

Tuesday – August 22

Cedar Hill and Lewisville

Wednesday – August 23

Hurst-Euless-Bedford

Monday – August 28

Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Dallas, Duncanville, Highland Park, McKinney, Northwest, Rockwall and Weatherford

Tuesday – August 29

Carroll

If you have children, be sure they’re organized and ready to return to school! Plus, remember to s-l-o-w down in school zones!

Here’s to a great school year for all DFW area kids! YAY!!!