Drinking May Lessen Your Parent’s Possibility For Dementia

August 3, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
"Bottoms up, ladies!" (Photo: Viktor/Drachev/AFP/Getty Images)

Dementia has more and more people concerned, and a new study from the University of California has lead to a surprising revelation!

According to Independent, the study of 1,000 white middle class male and female Californians.

Every four years for 29 years, the health of the participants was assessed with a standard dementia screening test called the Mini Mental State Examination.

Research shows moderate to heavy drinkers above age 65, are more likely to live to the age of 85 without dementia, versus non-drinkers.

Persons who drank “moderate to heavy” amounts of alcohol five to seven days a week are twice as likely to stay mentally sharp into old age than non-drinkers are.

Hmm? That may ward off dementia, but good luck with your kidneys and other body parts. Lol!

 

 

