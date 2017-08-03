Teachers…You Need A “Back To School” Manicure

August 3, 2017 5:47 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: abcs, Apple, back to school, chalkboard, manicure, Math, schoolbus, Teachers
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Ok, ok, we know the last thing teachers want to talk about is that dreaded first day of school. Unfortunately, that day is coming whether you like it or not. So you should go ahead and get in that mindset.

But how? Perhaps a nice relaxing “Back to School” manicure!

Yep, that’s a thing. Think rulers, pencils, apples, ABC’s, and school buses all on the tips of your fingers.

#handz getting ready for #backtoschoolnails

A post shared by Lover Nails and Spa (@nailzguy) on

Back to school nails 😜#winterspringsnails #nails #nailpolishaddict #nailswag #envynails #backtoschool #backtoschoolnails #flnails

A post shared by Nails By Katherine (@katherinenaillounge) on

What do you think?

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live