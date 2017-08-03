Teachers…You Need A “Back To School” Manicure

Ok, ok, we know the last thing teachers want to talk about is that dreaded first day of school. Unfortunately, that day is coming whether you like it or not. So you should go ahead and get in that mindset.
But how? Perhaps a nice relaxing “Back to School” manicure!
Yep, that’s a thing. Think rulers, pencils, apples, ABC’s, and school buses all on the tips of your fingers.
Demain, nouvelle vidéo ! La rentrée approche du coup coup j'avais super envie de vous faire un nail art special Back To School avec un tableau noir, des écritures à la craie et une petite pomme 🍎 (d'où la pomme dans ma photo précédente 🤗) Vous reprenez les cours quand et en quelle classe ? 💕 Ayez confiance en vous, préparez vous mentalement et tout va super bien se passer j'en suis certaine ☀️ Bisous japonais 🇯🇵🐱 #backtoschoolnails #chalkboardnails #yokonailart #backtoschool #nouvellevideoyoko
What do you think?