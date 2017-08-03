Teachers…You Need A “Back To School” Manicure

Ok, ok, we know the last thing teachers want to talk about is that dreaded first day of school. Unfortunately, that day is coming whether you like it or not. So you should go ahead and get in that mindset.

But how? Perhaps a nice relaxing “Back to School” manicure!

Yep, that’s a thing. Think rulers, pencils, apples, ABC’s, and school buses all on the tips of your fingers.

#handz getting ready for #backtoschoolnails A post shared by Lover Nails and Spa (@nailzguy) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

Back to school nails 😜#winterspringsnails #nails #nailpolishaddict #nailswag #envynails #backtoschool #backtoschoolnails #flnails A post shared by Nails By Katherine (@katherinenaillounge) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Back to school ✏️📝🖍🍎 We all know I'm all about themes for my nails! Well I took a leap with this theme of "Back to school" nails and I absolutely love them! @primpandglowsalonstudio you always amaze me with your talent! A post shared by Lindsey McWhirter (@linnymac) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

What do you think?