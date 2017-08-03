‘Twilight’ Star Kristen Stewart Opens Up On Fame, Love and Men

Twilight star Kristen Stewart is revealing more about her love life and sexuality in her Harpar’s Bazaar U.K. Sept. issue.

On the subject of fame, Stewart says, “Fame is valued quite ridiculously. So then there’s this idea that you’re beholden in some way, and I resent that. And it comes across like I’m ungrateful or something but, actually, I just find it weird to talk to the general public as a whole. Like, you can relate to a person, you can relate to an individual, but addressing the world at large is something that just perplexes me.”

When it comes to love, Stewart says, “I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated. Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”

Finally, on dating men again, Stewart notes, “Yeah, totally. Definitely… Some people aren’t like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?’

Kristen has (3) new movies on the way, JT Leroy (a young woman named Savannah Knoop spends six years pretending to be the celebrated author JT LeRoy, the made-up literary persona of her sister-in-law), Lizzie (a psychological thriller based on the infamous 1892 murders of the Borden family) and Underwater (a crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory)

