Watch Bruce Willis Re-Boot “Death Wish” Franchise

The 70s/80s/80s Death Wish movies, starring the late Charles Bronson, were about a man named “Paul Kersey”, who’s family was killed by thugs, and the retribution he took.

Now, Bruce Willis is taking over the role in the upcoming reboot!

Death Wish, a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movie, centers on a mild-mannered father who is transformed into a killing machine after his family is torn apart by a violent act.

Death Wish, co-starring Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, and Mike Epps, blows into theaters November 22, 2017!