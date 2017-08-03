Watch Bruce Willis Re-Boot “Death Wish” Franchise

August 3, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Bruce Willis, Charles Bronson, Death Wish, Elisabeth Shue, Mike Epps

The 70s/80s/80s Death Wish movies, starring the late Charles Bronson, were about a man named “Paul Kersey”, who’s family was killed by thugs, and the retribution he took.

Now, Bruce Willis is taking over the role in the upcoming reboot!

Death Wish, a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movie, centers on a mild-mannered father who is transformed into a killing machine after his family is torn apart by a violent act. A mild-mannered father is transformed into a killing machine after his family is torn apart by a violent act.

Death Wish, co-starring Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, and Mike Epps, blows into theaters November 22, 2017!

