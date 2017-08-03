Watch “Foreigner” Reunite With Former Long-Time Original Singer – Lou Gramm!

Promotional studio portrait of American rock group Foreigner, 1977. (L-R): Lou Gramm, Ian McDonald, Al Greenwood, Mick Jones, Dennis Elliot. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Foreigner’s 40th Anniversary Tour wouldn’t be complete without reuniting with former long-time lead singer Lou Gramm, plus Al Greenwood (group member/keyboardist from 1976 – 1980) and Ian McDonald (sax, keyboards, flute, vibraphone and guitar).

The group did exactly that, Thursday July 20th, at Jones Beach, NY.

Watch the emotional Mick Jones introduce Lou…

 

Lou previously announced this year would be his last, musically, and he plans to retire.

Best wishes to Lou and the entire band, of Foreigner!

