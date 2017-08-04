Bruce Springsteen’s Archive to Add 25 Rare Recordings

By Hayden Wright

Bruce Springsteen completists will soon have new audio from 25 concerts to download: The Boss’ official archive is adding dozens of shows to the collection.

The addition includes a composite from two concerts on Springsteen’s obscure 1977 tour, reports Rolling Stone. The music was recorded on February 7 and 8 of that year in Albany and Rochester. Fan site Backstreets.com describes the 45-minute recording as holding “enormous historical significance” even though the mono sound quality may be a letdown.

The 1977 recordings were made by Chas Gerber, a sound engineer who briefly worked with Springsteen in the 70s.

The other 24 recordings will debut each Friday (on nugs.net) moving forward.