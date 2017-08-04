Dallas Police Seek Man Who Exposed Himself To 3 Women

August 4, 2017 1:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Dallas Police, Indecent Exposure, Put That Away
Photo: Mike Stone/Getty Images

Just when I thought we were going into this weekend, semi-normal!

Dallas Police are still searching for a black male, mid 3o’s, longer hair on top, shorter hair on the sides, clean shaven and with a heavy build, who exposed himself Monday July 31 to (3) women within 10 minutes at the 810 block of Santa Clara Dr., 9700 block of Ash Creek (3 miles away) and the block of 9700 Twin Creek (less than a half-mile away).

The male did so, while driving a newer model, gray, 4-door vehicle with paper “Clay Cooley” tags.

 

Dallas police are asking residents on those areas to be on alert and to report any information that could help in the apprehension of the man.

Guess he was just trying to prove Mondays don’t have to be boring. LOL!

When captured, can they sentence him to working in a chicken farm, pants-less? LOL!

 

