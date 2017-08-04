‘Journey’: Neal Schon’s Growing Discontent With Jonathan Cain and Plans To Replace Bassist Ross Valory

August 4, 2017 1:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Arnel Pineda, Def Leppard, Jonathan Cain, Journey, Neal Schon, Ross Valory
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Inductee Neal Schon of Journey speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Journey seems to be coming apart in more than one direction.

LAS VEGAS, NM – MAY 03: Keyboardist/guitarist Jonathan Cain of Journey performs during the first night of the band’s second nine-show residency at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Guitarist Neal Schon continues unloading his disappointment with keyboardist Jonathan Cain, writing “Journey should never be used and exploited by anyone, especially band members for politics or any one religion.”

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 07: 2017 Inductees Steve Perry (L) and Neal Schon of Journey speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty

Steve Perry, myself and the rest have always agreed the music we created is for everyone…”

On the subject of visits to The White House, Schon writes, “Journey was not there – three individual members were — Cain, Ross Valory and Arnel Pineda whom I found. White House tours are done all the time but it could have been privately.”

Schon has noted, “I had no prior knowledge of this [visit] from anyone. Not band members or management. This clearly shows no respect or unity, just divide.”

Jonathan Cain recently said, “I’m not a spiteful man. I’m not a vengeful man. I’m praying for them [Neal and his wife]. And that’s all I can say. I’m praying for them.”

LAS VEGAS, NM – MAY 03: Bassist Ross Valory (L) and guitarist Neal Schon of Journey perform during the first night of the band’s second nine-show residency at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Cain isn’t the only one in the band Schon is displeased with. He has described bassist Ross Valory as “cancer” that he will “cut out.”

The problems have become talk for fans, including Barb Maciel, who writes, “I agree there is no Journey without you but I lose a LOT of respect for you when you ‘stir the pot’ by putting this out. Creating division.”

To the above, Schon says he is “not stirring the pot. It’s now time for the truth for all I have endured this year, enough is enough. Exposing any abusive, malicious behavior.”

Schon was told Journey would be better off without him. To that he replied, “Great they can grab whom ever they want but I’m not some studio sausage … good luck. They will not tour as Journey.”

Finally, when Neal was told that he should “be grateful for what [Jonathan] brought to [him] and the band” and that “all of this can be worked out,” he replied, “Don’t try to pull this narcissistic reverse psychology on me. I’ve always be grateful. He’s earned exactly what I do from the get go.”

Journey is scheduled to tour next year, beginning in May, with Def Leppard. One has to wonder who will be part of that Journey.

