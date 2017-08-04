Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Isn’t A Fan Of Her Mom’s Show

August 4, 2017 5:21 AM By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Music Business Association)

Kelly Clarkson has been hitting the stage night after night for several months. Last night, her show in New Orleans for Youniquon, marked her final concert for the next month or so. Don’t worry, she’s just taking a break. She’ll be back on the road sometime in September.

While we know the concert was amazing. Hello, it’s Kelly Clarkson! There was one person in attendance that didn’t seem too impressed.

Precious angel baby River Rose, just wasn’t feeling mom’s performance last night. She actually fell asleep on the floor backstage! Hahahahahahahahaha!

This is my daughter enjoying my last show 😂😂 #roadlife

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on

Face down on the floor, laying over stage cables, with a few dolls…priceless!

