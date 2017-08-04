Need A House? How About One Currently Floating in The Gulf Of Mexico?

Would you like to own a small floating house, painted green, trimmed in lavender, and featuring exterior paintings of a blond, blue-tailed mermaid, a sea turtle and an octopus?

Florida Key News reports this past Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard came across a tiny house (or floating dock), painted with a blond, blue-tailed mermaid, that seems to have drifted from Florida to south of Louisiana.

Petty Officer Travis Magee says several people have reported seeing it in Key West, and now the little floating building was found 180 miles south of Grand Isle, LA.

Guess when North Texas house prices finally look too far out of reach, this is an option… :).