Need A House? How About One Currently Floating in The Gulf Of Mexico?

August 4, 2017 1:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Floating House In Gulf Of Mexico, Florida, Gulf of Mexico, Key West, louisiana, U.S. Coast Guard
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Would you like to own a small floating house, painted green, trimmed in lavender, and featuring exterior paintings of a blond, blue-tailed mermaid, a sea turtle and an octopus?

Florida Key News reports this past Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard came across a tiny house (or floating dock), painted with a blond, blue-tailed mermaid, that seems to have drifted from Florida to south of Louisiana.

Petty Officer Travis Magee says several people have reported seeing it in Key West, and now the little floating building was found 180 miles south of Grand Isle, LA.

Guess when North Texas house prices finally look too far out of reach, this is an option… :).

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live