New Movie Reviews: “The Dark Tower”, “Kidnap” & “Detroit”

The Dark Tower – Rated PG-13

There are other worlds than these. Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen.

The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, only 20% of critics like, saying “there are other Stephen King adaptions than these.”

Blake: for me, Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba may have helped make this movie better, by switching roles. Great actors stuck in roles that deserved a better script and look that should take you somewhere you can’t wait to go, even though you’ve never seen it. Where’s the anticipation that helps drive a good movie. It’s not here. See it during a matinee, and keep your expectations minimal. Despite everything mentioned, and it’s many deviations from the Stephen King books, I give it 2.5 of 5 stars. If there’s a sequel, it has to be better than this!

Kidnap – Rated R

A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mom Karla Dyson (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) when her son suddenly disappears. Without a cell phone and knowing she has no time to wait for police help, Karla jumps in her own car and sets off in pursuit of the kidnappers. A relentless, edge-of-your seat chase ensues, where Karla must risk everything to not lose sight of her son. In this tense, action-fueled thriller, directed by Luis Prieto and from the producers of Salt and Transformers, one mother’s heroic attempt to take back her son leads her to ask herself how far she will go to save her child.

Critics: “Kidnap strays into poorly scripted exploitation too often to take advantage of its pulpy premise — or the still-impressive talents of its committed star”, per Rottentomatoes.com. 41% like

Blake: my inside sources say Halle Berry does her best, and does it well, but cannot save a movie that’s been shelved for 3 years. Kidnapping is such a horror in itself, but that horror doesn’t come across here the way it should, leaving little more than a B-movie that’s easily shown for a week, then sent to pay-per-view, Redbox, etc. and forgotten. Oscar winning Halle Berry deserves better!

Detroit – Rated R

From the Academy Award winning director of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Detroit tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of 1967.

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, “Detroit delivers a gut-wrenching — and essential — dramatization of a tragic chapter from America’s past that draws distressing parallels to the present.” 89% LIKE

Blake: my trusted sources say this is a hardcore, brutal and uneasy look into the civil darkness that tore into Detroit in the summer of 1967 that is brought to the big screen in an unapologetic manner. Painful history needs to be understood, not repeated, which is why it’s called history. Detroit explains the pain, why repeating it is unacceptable, and is this weekend’s top rated new movie!

From a not so dark tower, to less than moving kidnapping, Detroit rules in the new movie category.

See a movie this weekend, let me know what it was, and share your thoughts on it.