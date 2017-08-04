Rowlett Couple Surprises Their Kids With Their Newly Adopted Baby Sister

Surprise! You’re getting another sister, right now!

Rowlett couple, Shane and Kasi Pruitt, gave their four other children a huge and completely unexpected surprise. A brand new 3 week old baby sister.

The Pruitts had been praying for a baby. Of course they weren’t sure when it would happen, adoption can take months or even years. However, on July 27th, the two got a call from their lawyer that there was a baby ready to come home as soon as possible.

So the Pruitts took the opportunity to surprise their kiddos. The reaction is priceless!

Yes, we are in a full on ugly cry right now!