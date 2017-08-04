Sylvester Stallone Will Guest Star On “This Is Us”

What in the world? Why on Earth would Rocky Balboa be joining the cast of “This Is Us?”

Actually, it’s a pretty simple answer. Stallone will play himself. His episodes will be with actor Justin Hartley aka Kevin Pearson. The two will be co-staring in a film together on the show.

Showrunner Dan Fogelman confirmed the news saying…

“It’s a war period film that Justin is starring in. Stallone is coming in as himself in the show but playing a character in the film who’s a mentor figure who starts bringing up some stuff for Justin’s character involving Jack and his relationship with his own father.”

Right now Stallone is only confirmed for one episode, but that could always change.