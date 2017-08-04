This Company Punishes Their Employees By Making Them Drink Toilet Water

A Chinese photography studio is in some dirty water after a video got posted of some of their employees being forced to drink toilet water. In the now viral video, you can see multiple employees very, very reluctantly scooping up water from the toilet bowl before drinking it.

Apparently these employees were being punished for a poor performance. The video was shared with the employee’s WeChat group before being leaked.

Police have arrested the person who filmed the incident and have begun an investigation into the company’s management. You can checkout the disturbing video here.

Via Shanghaiist