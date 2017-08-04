Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Aug. 4-6

9 Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW
Now – Aug. 31
- August Dollar Days at Dallas Arboretum – their website notes, “Admission is just $1, with $2 hotdogs, root beer floats and $1 popsicles and $4 ice cream sundaes. Enjoy the end of summer at the Dallas Arboretum with a picnic and a cool beverage (food & drinks available until 4pm). Otherwise, bring your own.
Friday
Fridays – Sept. 1
- Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show. Time: 9:30 p.m. It’s Free!
Saturdays – Aug. 26
- 2017 Vitruvian Salsa Festival at Vitruvian Park – per their website, “Bring your dancing shoes to Vitruvian Park’s Amphitheater every Saturday in August from 6:00pm – 10:00pm for the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. Enjoy LIVE Bands, DJs, Salsa Lessons with Luis Delgadillo of SalsaDallas and Gourmet Food Trucks.”
- Reunion Lawn Party at Reunion Tower Hyatt Regency Dallas
Sunday
- DFW Record Show at Hurst Conference Center – according to their website:
DFW RECORD SHOW – OLD AND NEW VINYL
VINTAGE AUDIO – MODERN AUDIO EQUIPMENT
Born out of a nostalgic love for vinyl and a desperate need to fill in the holes in our collections, we bring you the newest record show in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Just think of it as the biggest record store in town.
- National Farmers Market Week Celebration at Dallas Farmers Market – enjoy family friendly activities, games, crafts, entertainment and a barnyard petting zoo, from 10am-3pm, in Pearl Plaza, next to the weekend farmers market in the Shed.
- Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie at Winstar Casino
Sundays – Sept. 3
