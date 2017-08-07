Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Are Legally Separating

Noooooooooooooooooo! Love is dead.
It’s a sad day in Hollywood. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are calling it quits after eight years of marriage. The couple made the announcement official via social media late Sunday night saying that they are legally separating.
The two have a son named Jack together. And it looks like he will be their top priority as they move forward in their lives.
Chris Pratt shared the exact same message on Twitter and Facebook, showing a united front on the matter.
We wish them all the best as they move on. We’ll also continue to hope that they can make somehow it work again.
Let’s just try to remember the good times, shall we?
A big Mother's Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you. Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too! Richmond Park in full bloom. #happymothersday
My dear sweet @annafaris getting flashbacks from her hilarious role in Lost in Translation. Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one. Although it's 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can't sleep. I'm on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I'm talking about. 😂♥️🙏👆👍🏼🙌
We swear we’re not crying.