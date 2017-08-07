Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Are Legally Separating

Noooooooooooooooooo! Love is dead.

It’s a sad day in Hollywood. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are calling it quits after eight years of marriage. The couple made the announcement official via social media late Sunday night saying that they are legally separating.

The two have a son named Jack together. And it looks like he will be their top priority as they move forward in their lives.

Chris Pratt shared the exact same message on Twitter and Facebook, showing a united front on the matter.

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really… https://t.co/Zw5HcMQCZ3 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 7, 2017

We wish them all the best as they move on. We’ll also continue to hope that they can make somehow it work again.

Let’s just try to remember the good times, shall we?

A big Mother's Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you. Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too! Richmond Park in full bloom. #happymothersday A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 14, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Ahhhhh-relaxing after #whatsmysnack @prattprattpratt with our pirate son A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Apr 11, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

My husband is thinking about trading his hands for claws -I have mixed feeling about what that does to our sex life but our friend jacki thinks it's all gooood A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Jul 21, 2016 at 7:14pm PDT

We swear we’re not crying.