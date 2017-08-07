Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Are Legally Separating

August 7, 2017 4:57 AM By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Noooooooooooooooooo! Love is dead.

It’s a sad day in Hollywood. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are calling it quits after eight years of marriage. The couple made the announcement official via social media late Sunday night saying that they are legally separating.

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

The two have a son named Jack together. And it looks like he will be their top priority as they move forward in their lives.

Chris Pratt shared the exact same message on Twitter and Facebook, showing a united front on the matter.

We wish them all the best as they move on. We’ll also continue to hope that they can make somehow it work again.

Let’s just try to remember the good times, shall we?

Ahhhhh-relaxing after #whatsmysnack @prattprattpratt with our pirate son

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

We swear we’re not crying.

