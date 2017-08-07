Beyoncé Pens Foreword to New Prince Photo Book

By Abby Hassler

Long-time Prince friend and photographer Afshin Shahidi will honor the late artist with a new book of photos, Prince: A Private View. While exciting in and of itself, one of the best parts might be the book’s forward, which is penned by Beyoncé, according to EW.

An exclusive peek into her foreword reveals Queen Bey wrote, “Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me.”

The book is due out Oct. 17 and will feature photos and captions that reflect Prince’s life and friendships. Ranging from intimate moments to staged portraits, many of these images have never been released to the public before.