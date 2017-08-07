Did This Person Just Ask To Reschedule The Solar Eclipse?

August 7, 2017 6:51 AM By Rebekah Black
(Photo by JAXA/NASA/Hinode via Getty Images)

Monday, August 21st, there will be a solar eclipse.

People are super excited about it. Museums, including the Perot, are hosting free solar eclipse parties. You can read more on the Perot party HERE.

Now, as you probably already know, a lot of kids will already be back in school on August 21st. More than likely, they’ll just have to miss it. Unless you are this person, who wants to reschedule the sun! Make sure you read the first comment.

Sure, the sun can reschedule. How does April 8th, 2024 sound? See that’s funny, because that’s the next solar eclipse! LOL.

