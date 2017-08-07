FX+ To Offer Commercial Free Channel For Original Programming

FX Networks announced Monday they are going to off FX+, a commercial-free channel available exclusively on Comcast Xfinity starting September 5th.

The channel will be a digital on-demand channel that will cost an extra $5.99 a month on Xfinity. People who purchase FX+ will get up-to-date episodes of shows like “American Horror Story,” “Fargo,” and even canceled shows “The Shield” and “Nip/Tuck.”

An obvious counter by Fox to keep people watching their shows instead of the binge watching people get with popular streaming programming Netflix.

“This initiative represents the first of its kind for an ad-supported cable network, and begins to put us on equal footing with premium networks and streaming services,” John Landgraf, chief executive of FX Networks, said in a statement.

“FX is on the short-list of networks that could do this because of the high quality of their programming,” Matt Strauss, Comcast’s general manager for video and entertainment services. said. “We are going to learn a lot in the coming months.”

If FX+ is successful it means FX might offer an App like HBO Now that is stand alone, or they could offer FX+ up on other tv providers.